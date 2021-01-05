Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)’s stock price were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 3,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,796 shares during the last quarter.

