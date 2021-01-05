Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.62

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.62 and traded as high as $77.43. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 34,244 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

