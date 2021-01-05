Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

VTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 265,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,780. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 602,072 shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,629,373.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 812,295 shares of company stock worth $7,777,285.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

