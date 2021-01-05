Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $10.75. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 443,893 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 52,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $499,158.50. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 812,295 shares of company stock worth $7,777,285.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 79.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 161,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,649 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 47.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 55.8% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 170,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

