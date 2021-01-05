Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock remained flat at $$12.74 during trading on Tuesday. 55,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

