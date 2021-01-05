Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock remained flat at $$12.74 during trading on Tuesday. 55,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.07.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
