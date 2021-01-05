Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.96. Invesco Senior Income Trust shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 543,333 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VVR)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
