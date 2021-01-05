Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.96. Invesco Senior Income Trust shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 543,333 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth $100,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,147,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,439,000 after acquiring an additional 196,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

