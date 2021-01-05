Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 408,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.