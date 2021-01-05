Investors Buy High Volume of 500.com Call Options (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,529 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,014% compared to the typical daily volume of 227 call options.

Shares of 500.com stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. 500.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $416.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBAI. BidaskClub upgraded 500.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut 500.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

