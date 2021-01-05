Investors Buy Large Volume of Atomera Call Options (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,003 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 661% compared to the average volume of 789 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ ATOM traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,687. Atomera has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.74 million, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 566.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

