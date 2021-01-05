Investors Purchase High Volume of Eversource Energy Call Options (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 836 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,227% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.