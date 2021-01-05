Invictus Hyperion Fund Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,662.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $14.74 million and $28,662.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00119349 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00211375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00492473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00257268 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017668 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

