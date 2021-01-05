Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.93

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $13.00. Iofina plc (IOF.L) shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 438,133 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £26.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.93.

About Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

