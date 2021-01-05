IONChain Price Up 57.2% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, IONChain has traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $358,619.18 and approximately $3,013.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00308734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00510912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018073 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

