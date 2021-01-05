iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.18. Approximately 259,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 339,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 46,722 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 137,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter.

