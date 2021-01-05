iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 152,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 283,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

