iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,227. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $74.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.