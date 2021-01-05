iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.56. 255,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 212,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.