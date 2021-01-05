iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)’s share price were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 39,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 71,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $270,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.