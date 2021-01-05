Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) rose 19.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 13,026,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,872% from the average daily volume of 660,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
ISR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.19.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth $47,000.
Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.
