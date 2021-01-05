ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITVPY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ITVPY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797. ITV has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

