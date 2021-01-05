IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISEE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IVERIC bio by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 192,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,967 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISEE opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.62.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

