JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.39

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.39 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 483403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.33.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.52.
The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,828,177,000 after acquiring an additional 766,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $420,613,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.