JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.39

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.39 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 483403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,828,177,000 after acquiring an additional 766,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $420,613,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

