JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JD. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.52.

Shares of JD stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

