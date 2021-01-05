JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on JD. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.52.
Shares of JD stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.