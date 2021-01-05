Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

JEF stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

