Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%.

JEF stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.