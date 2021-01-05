JMP Securities Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DASH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

DASH traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $141.27. 13,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

