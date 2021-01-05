John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,713. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

