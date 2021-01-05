JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) Given a €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

JOST Werke AG (JST.F) stock opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $649.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.78 and its 200 day moving average is €34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. JOST Werke AG has a 52-week low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 52-week high of €44.55 ($52.41).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

