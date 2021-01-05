JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.48 ($7.63).

SHA opened at €6.62 ($7.79) on Tuesday. Schaeffler AG has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

