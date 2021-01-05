JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DZS were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 57.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DZS by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 43.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DZSI shares. ValuEngine lowered DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. DZS Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.33.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

