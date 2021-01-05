JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,187 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 536.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of China Telecom by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 19.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 411,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 181.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 32.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of China Telecom stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

