JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $100,000 Position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 204.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBFG shares. ValuEngine lowered SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a market cap of $133.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.