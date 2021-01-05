JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $78,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.