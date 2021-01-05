JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 575,162 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 436,087 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 690,604 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

