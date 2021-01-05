JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $42.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.59.

Kohl’s stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 235,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 217.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 490.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

