JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $90,000 in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USAK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

USAK opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.37.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $141.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

