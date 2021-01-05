JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 3,883 Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,461,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $173,100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,290,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $331,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 18,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,734 shares of company stock worth $989,565 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.