JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $195.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.78.

Five Below stock opened at $167.09 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $701,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $2,895,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 52.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

