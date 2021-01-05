JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) Plans GBX 5.70 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JCGI opened at GBX 715.29 ($9.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £529.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 646.45. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 284.50 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 718.08 ($9.38).

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) news, insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £10,272 ($13,420.43).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.