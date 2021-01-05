Juggernaut Hits Market Capitalization of $956,945.06 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $956,945.06 and $191,094.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00119053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00210850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00495111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049797 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261318 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018117 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

