KARMA (KARMA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. KARMA has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $19.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $24.68 and $24.43. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 418.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006239 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00119255 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

