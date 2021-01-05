Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Up to $20.19

Shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $23.50. Kaspien shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 103 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18.
About Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)
Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.
