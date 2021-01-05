KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

