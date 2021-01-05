Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (KEN.V) (CVE:KEN) Trading Up 16.7%

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (KEN.V) (CVE:KEN) shares were up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 2,028,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 775,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (KEN.V) (CVE:KEN)

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. investigates, evaluates, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% exploration license in the Borubai gold project that covers an area of 164 square kilometers located in the Chuy Region, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

