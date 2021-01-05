KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $27.79 on Monday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

In related news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

