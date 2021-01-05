King DAG Hits Market Cap of $12.99 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One King DAG token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $12.99 million and $2.17 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00121767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00215658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00496222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00259895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017828 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

