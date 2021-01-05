Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.46

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klabin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

