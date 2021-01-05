Kleros (PNK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.90 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market cap of $77.59 million and $3.90 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,279,012 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

