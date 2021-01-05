Klimatas Trading Up 104.3% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 104.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market cap of $13,706.59 and $496.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00282729 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

