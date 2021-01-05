Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKPNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

KKPNY opened at $3.16 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

